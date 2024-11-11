K.H. Lee betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.