4H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee shot 4-over and finished 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lee has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 60th.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Lee's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/20206270-70-76-72+4
    10/31/20195869-69-75-69-2

    Lee's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 3.369 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 (77th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.227 mark (137th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 24.89% of the time (67th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76303.0304.9
    Greens in Regulation %9766.96%74.38%
    Putts Per Round9629.0429.5
    Par Breakers6724.89%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.85%11.73%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Although Lee hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Lee, who has 411 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1251.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2270.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1771.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.133-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2093.369

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

