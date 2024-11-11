K.H. Lee betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee shot 4-over and finished 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lee has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 60th.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Lee's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/29/2020
|62
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|10/31/2019
|58
|69-69-75-69
|-2
Lee's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 3.369 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 (77th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.227 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 24.89% of the time (67th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|303.0
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.96%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.89%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.85%
|11.73%
Lee's best finishes
- Although Lee hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Lee, who has 411 points, currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.227
|0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.177
|1.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.133
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.209
|3.369
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.