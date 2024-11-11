Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a second-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lower has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Lower's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|10/27/2022
|8
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|10/28/2021
|17
|67-68-67-73
|-9
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Lower has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.201 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.178.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR, while he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He has broken par 25.58% of the time (48th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.2
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.09%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|29.01
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.58%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.86%
|9.03%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has participated in 29 tournaments this season, collecting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times (72.4%).
- Currently, Lower has 461 points, ranking him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.213
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.178
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.070
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.366
|1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.262
|-0.201
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.