Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965). That ranked eighth in the field.