Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a second-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lower has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Lower's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20232067-67-67-68-15
    10/27/2022864-68-69-68-15
    10/28/20211767-68-67-73-9

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Lower has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.201 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.178.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR, while he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He has broken par 25.58% of the time (48th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.2302.5
    Greens in Regulation %2570.09%75.35%
    Putts Per Round9029.0129.3
    Par Breakers4825.58%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.86%9.03%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has participated in 29 tournaments this season, collecting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times (72.4%).
    • Currently, Lower has 461 points, ranking him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.213-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1780.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.070-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3661.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.262-0.201

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.