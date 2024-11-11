Josh Teater betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.880.

Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.913.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.738, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.