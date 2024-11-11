Josh Teater betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Josh Teater posted a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Teater's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In 2020, Teater failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Teater's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/29/2020
|MC
|66-80
|+4
|10/31/2019
|11
|72-67-67-64
|-14
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five events, Teater has an average finish of 53rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Teater hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Josh Teater has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -2.024 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.224 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- Teater's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 145th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.330, while he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.40%.
- On the greens, Teater's -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 180th on TOUR this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 171st. He has broken par 21.06% of the time (170th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|300.2
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|68.40%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.85
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.06%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|17.48%
|15.08%
Teater's best finishes
- Teater has played 22 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut four times (18.2%).
- Currently, Teater sits 224th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points.
Teater's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.880.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.913.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.738, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.203) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.165
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.330
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.122
|-1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.821
|-2.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.438
|-3.224
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-69-67-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.