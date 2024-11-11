PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Josh Teater betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Josh Teater betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Josh Teater posted a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Teater at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Teater's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In 2020, Teater failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Teater's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/2020MC66-80+4
    10/31/20191172-67-67-64-14

    Teater's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Teater has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Teater hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Josh Teater has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater is averaging -2.024 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.224 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Teater .

    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    • Teater's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 145th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.330, while he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.40%.
    • On the greens, Teater's -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 180th on TOUR this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 171st. He has broken par 21.06% of the time (170th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103300.2312.3
    Greens in Regulation %6268.40%74.21%
    Putts Per Round17129.8530.4
    Par Breakers17021.06%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance16717.48%15.08%

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater has played 22 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut four times (18.2%).
    • Currently, Teater sits 224th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points.

    Teater's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.880.
    • Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.913.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.738, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.203) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1650.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.3300.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.122-1.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.821-2.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.438-3.224

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6173-66-73-75-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC66-74-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-69-67-71-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.