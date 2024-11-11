PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Joel Dahmen enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 14th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Dahmen's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen is averaging -3.145 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 this season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 144th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.467 mark (18th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, and his 29.66 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144295.1299.1
    Greens in Regulation %1371.22%75.56%
    Putts Per Round16229.6629.4
    Par Breakers12523.09%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance8013.99%11.11%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Dahmen sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.094 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.242-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4672.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.187-0.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.706-3.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.183-2.118

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.