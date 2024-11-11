Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Joel Dahmen enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 14th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dahmen's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen is averaging -3.145 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 this season (50th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 144th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.467 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, and his 29.66 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.1
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.22%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.66
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.09%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|13.99%
|11.11%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Dahmen sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.094 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.242
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.467
|2.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.187
|-0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.706
|-3.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.183
|-2.118
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
