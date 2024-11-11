Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.094 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).