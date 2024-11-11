PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 59th in this tournament in 2020, Jhonattan Vegas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, BER, Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Vegas finished 59th (with a score of 3-over) in his only appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2020).
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Vegas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/20205967-76-75-69+3

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 322.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of 1.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 3.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.6 yards) ranks eighth, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas has a 0.433 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, while he averages 29.62 putts per round (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.6322.1
    Greens in Regulation %372.88%73.15%
    Putts Per Round15929.6229.5
    Par Breakers3525.98%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.15%11.11%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times (63.6%).
    • Currently, Vegas has 685 points, ranking him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 18th in the field at 2.094. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6112.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4331.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.198-1.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.2801.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5653.590

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-65-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2267-68-69-71-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-69-75-15
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-70-70-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-69-69-66-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5269-68-65-77-5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1166-67-68-67-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.