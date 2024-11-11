Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that event.

Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that tournament, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 18th in the field at 2.094. In that event, he finished 20th.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that event.