Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed 59th in this tournament in 2020, Jhonattan Vegas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, BER, Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Vegas finished 59th (with a score of 3-over) in his only appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2020).
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Vegas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/29/2020
|59
|67-76-75-69
|+3
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 322.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of 1.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 3.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.6 yards) ranks eighth, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas has a 0.433 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, while he averages 29.62 putts per round (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.6
|322.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.88%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.62
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|35
|25.98%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.15%
|11.11%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times (63.6%).
- Currently, Vegas has 685 points, ranking him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that event.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 18th in the field at 2.094. In that event, he finished 20th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that event.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|2.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.433
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.198
|-1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.280
|1.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.565
|3.590
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.