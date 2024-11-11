James Hahn betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 58th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.

James Hahn has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting.