James Hahn betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

At the Procore Championship, James Hahn struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Hahn's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 58th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- James Hahn has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -2.238 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.6
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.70%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.73
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.52%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.22%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.238
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.