4H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 after a 14th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 3.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 2.089 in his past five tournaments.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257 this season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 90th, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.106 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 27.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.7306.9
    Greens in Regulation %5168.90%73.15%
    Putts Per Round3728.5328.4
    Par Breakers1127.39%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.81%11.11%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman, who has played 24 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
    • Bridgeman, who has 308 points, currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 2.892 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.257-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.106-1.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1610.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5873.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5972.089

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.