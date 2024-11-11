Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 after a 14th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has an average of 3.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 2.089 in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257 this season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 90th, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.106 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 27.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.7
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.90%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.53
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.39%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.81%
|11.11%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman, who has played 24 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Bridgeman, who has 308 points, currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 2.892 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.257
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.106
|-1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.161
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.587
|3.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.597
|2.089
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.