Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 2.892 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.