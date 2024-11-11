Henrik Norlander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Henrik Norlander will compete Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his last tournament he finished 30th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 12-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Norlander's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Norlander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|10/27/2022
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|10/29/2020
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|10/31/2019
|28
|68-69-70-67
|-10
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 2.129 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 16th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.493, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.03%.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 115th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|297.2
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|72.03%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.17
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.33%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.49%
|10.19%
Norlander's best finishes
- While Norlander hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Norlander has compiled 256 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.284 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.000
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.493
|1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.006
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.120
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.378
|2.129
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.