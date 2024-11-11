PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Henrik Norlander will compete Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his last tournament he finished 30th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 12-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Norlander's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Norlander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023MC69-71-2
    10/27/2022MC69-68-5
    10/29/2020MC70-75+3
    10/31/20192868-69-70-67-10

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 2.129 in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 16th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.493, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.03%.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 115th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130297.2307.8
    Greens in Regulation %772.03%74.69%
    Putts Per Round11529.1729.9
    Par Breakers8124.33%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance411.49%10.19%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • While Norlander hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • As of now, Norlander has compiled 256 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.284 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.0000.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4931.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0061.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.120-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3782.129

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.