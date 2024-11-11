PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Hayden Buckley of the United States chips on the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Hayden Buckley of the United States chips on the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2021's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Buckley has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 71st.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Buckley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/28/20217171-68-75-74+4

    Buckley's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.860 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 117th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.344. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.90%.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.7311.2
    Greens in Regulation %12465.90%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13429.2930.7
    Par Breakers17120.94%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.56%17.22%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 34.6%.
    • Currently, Buckley ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.153, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.053-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.3440.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.180-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.257-2.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.729-3.860

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.