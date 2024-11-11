Hayden Buckley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955 (he finished 44th in that tournament).

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.153, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.