Hayden Buckley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Hayden Buckley of the United States chips on the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2021's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Buckley has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 71st.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Buckley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/28/2021
|71
|71-68-75-74
|+4
Buckley's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.860 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 117th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.344. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.90%.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.7
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|65.90%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.29
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.94%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.56%
|17.22%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 34.6%.
- Currently, Buckley ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.153, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.053
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.344
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.180
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.257
|-2.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.729
|-3.860
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
