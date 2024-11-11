Greyson Sigg betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Greyson Sigg ended the weekend at 13-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 seeking a better finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Sigg has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Sigg last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Sigg's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|11
|64-69-66-72
|-13
|10/28/2021
|22
|68-71-66-72
|-7
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -0.809 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 3.250 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 22nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.434. Additionally, he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.19%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, and his 29.84 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.2
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.19%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.84
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.49%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.22%
|7.64%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has played 26 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times (50%).
- Currently, Sigg sits 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.853, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.058
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.434
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.225
|2.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.508
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.092
|3.250
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.