Greyson Sigg betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.853, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.