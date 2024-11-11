PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Greyson Sigg ended the weekend at 13-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Sigg has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Sigg last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Sigg's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20221164-69-66-72-13
    10/28/20212268-71-66-72-7

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -0.809 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 3.250 in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 22nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.434. Additionally, he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.19%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, and his 29.84 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143295.2304.2
    Greens in Regulation %1471.19%78.13%
    Putts Per Round16929.8429.8
    Par Breakers11223.49%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.22%7.64%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has played 26 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times (50%).
    • Currently, Sigg sits 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.853, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0580.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4341.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2252.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.508-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0923.250

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.