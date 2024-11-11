PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Garrick Higgo finished 29th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, shooting a 10-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Higgo has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Higgo finished 29th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2022).
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Higgo's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20222968-68-74-64-10
    10/28/20213467-72-65-75-5

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 316.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -1.107 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 154th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.392, while he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.29%.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.27% of the time (54th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23310.4316.6
    Greens in Regulation %9067.29%75.69%
    Putts Per Round11229.1529.8
    Par Breakers5425.27%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.55%11.81%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • With 186 points, Higgo currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757. He finished 69th in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.231-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.392-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.146-0.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1490.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.621-1.107

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5464-74-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-69-68-64-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.