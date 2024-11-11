Garrick Higgo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757. He finished 69th in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341), which ranked fourth in the field.