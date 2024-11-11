Garrick Higgo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo finished 29th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, shooting a 10-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Higgo has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 8-under.
- Higgo finished 29th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2022).
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Higgo's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|29
|68-68-74-64
|-10
|10/28/2021
|34
|67-72-65-75
|-5
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 316.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -1.107 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 154th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.392, while he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.29%.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.27% of the time (54th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|310.4
|316.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.29%
|75.69%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.27%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.55%
|11.81%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- With 186 points, Higgo currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757. He finished 69th in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.231
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.392
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.146
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.149
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.621
|-1.107
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.