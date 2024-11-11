Francesco Molinari betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Molinari has an average finish of 56th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.

Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Molinari is averaging -0.291 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.