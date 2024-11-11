PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Francesco Molinari enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course after a 59th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Molinari's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Molinari's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Molinari has an average finish of 56th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Molinari has an average finishing position of 56th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -0.291 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -1.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Molinari .

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-290.6292.4
    Greens in Regulation %-65.69%67.01%
    Putts Per Round-29.7430.1
    Par Breakers-21.08%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.65%17.01%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari has participated in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.213

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5966-70-75-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.