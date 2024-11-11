Francesco Molinari betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Francesco Molinari enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course after a 59th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In the past five years, this is Molinari's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Molinari's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Molinari has an average finish of 56th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -0.291 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -1.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.6
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.69%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.08%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.65%
|17.01%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari has participated in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.213
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.