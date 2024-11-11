Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.015. In that event, he finished 69th.

Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184 (he finished 16th in that event).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.