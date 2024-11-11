Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Wu has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 13-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|10/27/2022
|49
|64-66-76-71
|-7
|10/28/2021
|46
|69-69-66-77
|-3
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -3.146 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 138th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 69th on TOUR with a mark of 0.188.
- On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|296.1
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|68.39%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.38%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|14.86%
|12.70%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times (60%).
- Currently, Wu ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.015. In that event, he finished 69th.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.256
|1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.188
|-2.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.061
|-1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.093
|-1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.086
|-3.146
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.