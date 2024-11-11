PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Wu has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20233063-69-67-72-13
    10/27/20224964-66-76-71-7
    10/28/20214669-69-66-77-3

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -3.146 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 138th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 69th on TOUR with a mark of 0.188.
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138296.1305.8
    Greens in Regulation %6468.39%73.41%
    Putts Per Round9629.0430.2
    Par Breakers5325.38%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance11914.86%12.70%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times (60%).
    • Currently, Wu ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.015. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2561.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.188-2.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.061-1.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.093-1.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.086-3.146

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-65-72-67-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.