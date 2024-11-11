David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.299), which ranked second in the field.