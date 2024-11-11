David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
David Skinns enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 after a 58th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Skinns has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 34th, posting a score of 5-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Skinns' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/28/2021
|34
|67-67-70-75
|-5
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 59th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of -2.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -6.345 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.280.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57. He has broken par 23.17% of the time (123rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|304.8
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.54%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.57
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.17%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.52%
|12.65%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Skinns, who has 376 points, currently sits 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.299), which ranked second in the field.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.258
|-3.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.280
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.102
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.115
|-2.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.194
|-6.345
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.