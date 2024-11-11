PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 after a 58th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Skinns has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 34th, posting a score of 5-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Skinns' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/28/20213467-67-70-75-5

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 59th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of -2.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -6.345 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.280.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57. He has broken par 23.17% of the time (123rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63304.8310.6
    Greens in Regulation %2270.54%70.68%
    Putts Per Round15629.5730.2
    Par Breakers12323.17%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.52%12.65%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Skinns, who has 376 points, currently sits 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.299), which ranked second in the field.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.258-3.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2800.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.102-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.115-2.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.194-6.345

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.