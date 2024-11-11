David Lipsky betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of 2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.