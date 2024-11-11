PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    David Lipsky hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 coming off a sixth-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lipsky has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 13th.
    • In 2023, Lipsky finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Lipsky's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20231367-66-67-68-16
    10/28/2021MC74-71+3

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of 2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging 3.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a 0.263 mark (51st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 23.33% of the time (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165291.0301.0
    Greens in Regulation %6968.03%70.14%
    Putts Per Round15029.4327.9
    Par Breakers11923.33%28.82%
    Bogey Avoidance13815.38%12.15%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Lipsky sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 132 points.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.897 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.415-2.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2631.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1391.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.3852.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3973.143

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.