David Lipsky betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
David Lipsky hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 coming off a sixth-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his last tournament.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lipsky has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 13th.
- In 2023, Lipsky finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Lipsky's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|10/28/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 2.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging 3.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a 0.263 mark (51st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 23.33% of the time (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|291.0
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|68.03%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.43
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.33%
|28.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|15.38%
|12.15%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Lipsky sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 132 points.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.897 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.709 (he finished 41st in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.415
|-2.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.263
|1.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.139
|1.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.385
|2.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.397
|3.143
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.