Daniel Berger betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 4.713. He finished seventh in that event.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 36th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 3.916. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.671, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 39th.