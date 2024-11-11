PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Daniel Berger enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 20th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Berger's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28.00 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of 0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger is averaging 3.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, and his 71.1% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 66th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.197, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.32%.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.82, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.5311.2
    Greens in Regulation %1171.32%79.01%
    Putts Per Round16829.8229.6
    Par Breakers6525.00%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance9814.46%8.02%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 54.2%.
    • With 221 points, Berger currently sits 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 4.713. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 36th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 3.916. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.671, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 39th.
    • Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3602.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.197-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0820.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.4350.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.2053.089

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3967-67-70-70-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2074-66-64-70-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.