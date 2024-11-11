Daniel Berger betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Daniel Berger enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 20th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Berger's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28.00 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of 0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 3.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, and his 71.1% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 66th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.197, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.32%.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.82, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.5
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.32%
|79.01%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.82
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|65
|25.00%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.46%
|8.02%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 54.2%.
- With 221 points, Berger currently sits 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 4.713. He finished seventh in that event.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 36th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 3.916. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.671, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 39th.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.360
|2.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.197
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.082
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.435
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.205
|3.089
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
