D.A. Points betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: D.A. Points of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
D.A. Points seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He finished 20th at the par-71 Port Royal Golf Course in 2023.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Points has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 44th.
- Points finished 20th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Points' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|20
|64-67-69-69
|-15
|10/27/2022
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|10/28/2021
|67
|69-69-71-78
|+3
|10/29/2020
|45
|70-72-69-71
|-2
Points' recent performances
- Points has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Points has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 15-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- D.A. Points has averaged 280.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Points is averaging -2.704 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Points is averaging -1.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
Points' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.9
|280.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.00%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.33%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Points' best finishes
- Points took part in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times (20%).
- Points ranked 235th in the FedExCup standings with 9 points last season.
Points' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.243
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Points' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Points as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
