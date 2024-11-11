PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chez Reavie betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    In his last competition, Chez Reavie missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after better results Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Reavie's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -0.250 in his past five tournaments.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.442 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.7 yards) ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.424 mark (24th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172288.7297.4
    Greens in Regulation %4569.18%71.43%
    Putts Per Round14629.4029.3
    Par Breakers10323.92%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.34%11.51%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Reavie has compiled 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 1.590. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.220.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.736 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.357, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
    • Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.442-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4240.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.125-0.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.2761.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.169-0.250

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-63-71-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.