Chez Reavie betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Chez Reavie has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.