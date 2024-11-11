Chez Reavie betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his last competition, Chez Reavie missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after better results Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In the past five years, this is Reavie's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -0.250 in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.442 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.7 yards) ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.424 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|288.7
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.18%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.40
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.92%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.34%
|11.51%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Reavie has compiled 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 1.590. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.220.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.736 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.357, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
- Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.442
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.424
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.125
|-0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.276
|1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.169
|-0.250
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.