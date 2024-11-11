Chesson Hadley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Chesson Hadley will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 39th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Hadley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- Hadley last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing 17th with a score of 12-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hadley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|10/29/2020
|16
|68-71-71-66
|-8
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadley has an average finish of 52nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 1.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.154 mark (127th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 24.75% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|305.0
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.43%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.38
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.75%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|14.90%
|12.04%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times (48%).
- Currently, Hadley sits 138th in the FedExCup standings with 227 points.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.880, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.062
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.154
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.220
|-2.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.265
|1.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.046
|-1.621
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.