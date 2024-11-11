Chesson Hadley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271. He finished 32nd in that event.

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.880, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.