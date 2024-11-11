PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chesson Hadley will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 39th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Hadley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Hadley last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing 17th with a score of 12-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hadley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20221766-67-71-68-12
    10/29/20201668-71-71-66-8

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadley has an average finish of 52nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 1.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.154 mark (127th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 24.75% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61305.0313.6
    Greens in Regulation %6068.43%74.69%
    Putts Per Round14329.3830.0
    Par Breakers7224.75%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12214.90%12.04%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times (48%).
    • Currently, Hadley sits 138th in the FedExCup standings with 227 points.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.880, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.062-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.154-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.220-2.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2651.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.046-1.621

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5566-71-70-71-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6467-68-77-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3971-69-69-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.