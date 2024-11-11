Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096 (he finished 45th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.071, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.