Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 60th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ramey has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2022, Ramey missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Ramey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|10/28/2021
|17
|65-71-68-71
|-9
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 38th.
- Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 2.561 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 1.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey has a -0.380 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd. He has broken par 25.54% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.8
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.33%
|76.47%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.08
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.54%
|25.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.30%
|11.76%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- With 367 points, Ramey currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096 (he finished 45th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.071, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.131
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.380
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.045
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.435
|2.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.032
|1.781
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.