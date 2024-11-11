PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 60th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ramey has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2022, Ramey missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Ramey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC71-67-4
    10/28/20211765-71-68-71-9

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 38th.
    • Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 2.561 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 1.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey has a -0.380 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd. He has broken par 25.54% of the time (50th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.8298.9
    Greens in Regulation %6568.33%76.47%
    Putts Per Round10229.0829.8
    Par Breakers5025.54%25.82%
    Bogey Avoidance13615.30%11.76%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • With 367 points, Ramey currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096 (he finished 45th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.071, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.131-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.380-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0450.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4352.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0321.781

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.