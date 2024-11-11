Carson Young betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.

Carson Young has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging 1.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.