Carson Young betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a second-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Young has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Young's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
- Carson Young has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290, which ranks 36th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 130th, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 68th on TOUR with a mark of 0.196.
- On the greens, Young's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|297.2
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.94%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.23
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.50%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.67%
|9.88%
Young's best finishes
- Young has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 346 points, Young currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.975 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.290
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.196
|1.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.332
|-1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.232
|1.763
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.