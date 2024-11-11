PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a second-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Young has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Young's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC70-71-1

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Carson Young has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290, which ranks 36th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 130th, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 68th on TOUR with a mark of 0.196.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130297.2300.9
    Greens in Regulation %3269.94%75.00%
    Putts Per Round12729.2329.0
    Par Breakers2726.50%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.67%9.88%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 346 points, Young currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.975 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2900.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1961.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.332-1.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0781.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2321.763

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.