Carl Yuan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Carl Yuan shot 20-under and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Yuan finished fourth (with a score of 20-under) in his only appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Yuan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging -4.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.354. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.84%.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 69th. He has broken par 24.23% of the time (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|311.8
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|62.84%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.84
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.23%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.91%
|14.35%
Yuan's best finishes
- While Yuan hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.207
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.354
|-2.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.032
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.704
|-1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-0.883
|-4.396
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.