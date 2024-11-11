PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carl Yuan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Carl Yuan shot 20-under and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Yuan finished fourth (with a score of 20-under) in his only appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Yuan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023470-63-65-66-20

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of -1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -4.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.8 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.354. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.84%.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 69th. He has broken par 24.23% of the time (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18311.8312.8
    Greens in Regulation %17162.84%63.89%
    Putts Per Round6928.8429.2
    Par Breakers8624.23%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.91%14.35%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • While Yuan hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.207-0.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.354-2.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0320.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.704-1.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-0.883-4.396

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-67-66-69-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.