Carl Yuan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that event, he finished fourth.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.