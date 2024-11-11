Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 24-under on the par-71 course at Port Royal Golf Course.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Villegas has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
- Villegas is the previous champion at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, winning with a score of 24-under in 2023.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Villegas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|10/27/2022
|54
|68-68-73-69
|-6
|10/28/2021
|34
|77-65-69-68
|-5
|10/29/2020
|55
|72-71-71-71
|+1
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- Villegas has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -3.213 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -3.254 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.955, which ranks 178th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 174th, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas has a -0.280 mark (139th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Villegas has registered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR, while he ranks 179th with a putts-per-round average of 30.18. He has broken par 22.77% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|286.4
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.23%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|30.18
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.77%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.17%
|16.67%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut six times (25%).
- Currently, Villegas has 45 points, placing him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.489 mark ranked in the field.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 3.247 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 2.302. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.141), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.955
|-1.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.280
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.015
|1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.720
|-3.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.970
|-3.254
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.