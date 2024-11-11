Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.

Villegas has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Villegas is averaging -3.213 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.