Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Camilo Villegas heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 24-under on the par-71 course at Port Royal Golf Course.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Villegas has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
    • Villegas is the previous champion at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, winning with a score of 24-under in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Villegas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023167-63-65-65-24
    10/27/20225468-68-73-69-6
    10/28/20213477-65-69-68-5
    10/29/20205572-71-71-71+1

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Villegas has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -3.213 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -3.254 in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.955, which ranks 178th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 174th, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas has a -0.280 mark (139th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Villegas has registered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR, while he ranks 179th with a putts-per-round average of 30.18. He has broken par 22.77% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174286.4294.0
    Greens in Regulation %10966.23%70.83%
    Putts Per Round17930.1830.9
    Par Breakers13322.77%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance18019.17%16.67%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut six times (25%).
    • Currently, Villegas has 45 points, placing him 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.489 mark ranked in the field.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 3.247 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 2.302. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.141), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.955-1.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2800.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0151.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.720-3.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.970-3.254

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

