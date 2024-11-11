Cameron Champ betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 12: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot on the fourth tee during the third round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 12, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante when he tees off in Southampton, BER, for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Champ's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28.00 putts per round (26th).
Champ's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Champ finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Champ finished 46th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 334.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -0.398 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.879 this season, which ranks best on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (323.3 yards) ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ has a -0.749 average that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, while he averages 29.68 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|323.3
|334.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.92%
|71.72%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.68
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.06%
|20.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.09%
|11.62%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 23 tournaments).
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 140 points, Champ currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.366 mark ranked best in the field.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 0.521.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.879
|1.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.749
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.619
|-2.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.362
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.127
|-0.398
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
