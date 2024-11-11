Cameron Champ betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Champ finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Champ finished 46th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 334.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.