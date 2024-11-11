PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brendon Todd will play Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 75th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 10-over at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Todd has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 20-under.
    • Todd last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 15-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Todd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20232065-66-70-68-15
    10/29/2020MC71-75+4
    10/31/2019168-63-67-62-24

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.719 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.779 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.420 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.7 yards ranks 181st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 157th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.410, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.50%.
    • On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 20.85% of the time (173rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181280.7289.6
    Greens in Regulation %15863.50%62.65%
    Putts Per Round1928.3128.2
    Par Breakers17320.85%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.10%12.04%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Currently, Todd has 720 points, ranking him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.737 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 4.220 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.420-0.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.410-4.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2980.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4172.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.116-1.779

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.