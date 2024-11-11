Brendon Todd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Brendon Todd will play Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 75th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 10-over at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Todd has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 20-under.
- Todd last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 15-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Todd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|10/29/2020
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|10/31/2019
|1
|68-63-67-62
|-24
Todd's recent performances
- Todd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.719 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.779 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.420 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.7 yards ranks 181st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 157th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.410, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.50%.
- On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 20.85% of the time (173rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|280.7
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|63.50%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.31
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|173
|20.85%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.10%
|12.04%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Currently, Todd has 720 points, ranking him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.737 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 4.220 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.420
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.410
|-4.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.298
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.417
|2.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.116
|-1.779
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
