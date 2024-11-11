Brendon Todd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.448. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.737 mark ranked 13th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 4.220 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.