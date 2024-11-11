PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Brandt Snedeker will play Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 16th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 17-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Snedeker's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 285.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Snedeker has an average of 2.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of 0.982 in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.585 (170th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.0 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker owns a -0.677 average that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd. He has broken par 22.02% of the time (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179282.0285.5
    Greens in Regulation %15763.68%70.14%
    Putts Per Round9329.0228.1
    Par Breakers15222.02%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance16917.80%10.07%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker has played 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Snedeker has compiled 20 points, which ranks him 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.649 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.585-2.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.6770.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0460.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0782.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.2310.982

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.