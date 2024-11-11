Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544 (he finished 26th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.649 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.