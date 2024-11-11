Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker will play Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 16th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 17-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Snedeker's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 285.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker has an average of 2.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of 0.982 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.585 (170th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.0 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker owns a -0.677 average that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd. He has broken par 22.02% of the time (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|282.0
|285.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|63.68%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|29.02
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.02%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.80%
|10.07%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has played 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Snedeker has compiled 20 points, which ranks him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544 (he finished 26th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.649 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.585
|-2.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.677
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.046
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|2.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.231
|0.982
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.