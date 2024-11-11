PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Blaine Hale, Jr. posted a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Hale at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Hale's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Hale's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hale has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hale has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale is averaging -1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -3.713 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hale has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.407 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hale owns a -0.114 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hale's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28309.6314.9
    Greens in Regulation %13465.34%70.63%
    Putts Per Round14529.3929.6
    Par Breakers10823.67%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance18119.20%15.87%

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut four times (19%).
    • Currently, Hale has 16 points, placing him 211th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hale's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hale's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 1.279 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Hale's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.596.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hale's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.831.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hale recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.227 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Hale posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him 37th in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.407-0.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.114-0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.635-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.167-1.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.323-3.713

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-71-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-66-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-71-70-71-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-73+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4570-72-68-69-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.