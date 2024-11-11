Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Blaine Hale, Jr. posted a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying for better results.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Hale's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Hale's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hale has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hale has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hale is averaging -1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -3.713 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
- Hale has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.407 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hale owns a -0.114 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hale's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|309.6
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.34%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.39
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.67%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|19.20%
|15.87%
Hale's best finishes
- Hale has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut four times (19%).
- Currently, Hale has 16 points, placing him 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Hale's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hale's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 1.279 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hale's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.596.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hale's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.831.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hale recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.227 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Hale posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him 37th in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.407
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.114
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.635
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.167
|-1.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.323
|-3.713
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-72-68-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.