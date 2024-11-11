Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hale has an average finish of 41st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hale has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hale is averaging -1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.