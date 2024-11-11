Bill Haas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Haas has an average finish of 40th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.

Bill Haas has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Haas has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.