Bill Haas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Bill Haas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Bill Haas enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 55th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Haas at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over Haas' last two visits to the the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In Haas' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Haas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC68-71-3
    10/29/2020MC74-71+3

    Haas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Haas has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Bill Haas has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Haas has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -2.951 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.5304.1
    Greens in Regulation %-68.25%65.08%
    Putts Per Round-29.1429.2
    Par Breakers-24.01%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.07%15.48%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.951

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5269-68-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-67-75-72-62
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5565-68-72-73-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.