Bill Haas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Bill Haas enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 55th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over Haas' last two visits to the the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Haas' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Haas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|10/29/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Haas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Haas has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- Bill Haas has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Haas has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -2.951 Strokes Gained: Total.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.5
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.25%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.14
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.01%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.07%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.951
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|65-68-72-73
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.