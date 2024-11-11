Ben Kohles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.200), which ranked sixth in the field.