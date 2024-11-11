Ben Kohles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles finished 39th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2021, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Kohles has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 39th, posting a score of 4-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kohles' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/28/2021
|39
|74-68-64-74
|-4
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.409 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -1.588 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.164. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.04%.
- On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.65, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 24.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|291.7
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|70.04%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.65
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.19%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.84%
|12.65%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- With 531 points, Kohles currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.200), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.013
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.164
|2.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.328
|-1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-3.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.329
|-1.588
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
