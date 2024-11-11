PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles finished 39th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2021, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Kohles has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 39th, posting a score of 4-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kohles' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/28/20213974-68-64-74-4

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Ben Kohles has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -3.409 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -1.588 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.164. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.04%.
    • On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.65, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 24.19% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162291.7306.7
    Greens in Regulation %2770.04%77.78%
    Putts Per Round16129.6531.4
    Par Breakers8824.19%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance11714.84%12.65%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • With 531 points, Kohles currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.200), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0130.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1642.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.328-1.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.178-3.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.329-1.588

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

