Ben Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 after a 24th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his last competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Griffin has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 15-under.
- Griffin last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 12-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Griffin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|10/27/2022
|3
|65-64-66-72
|-17
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.263 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 34th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.328, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.62%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.3
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|68.62%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.72
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.55%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.96%
|8.95%
Griffin's best finishes
- While Griffin has not won any of the 33 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
- Currently, Griffin ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 1.565 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.948 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.159
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.328
|1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.218
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.655
|3.263
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
