Ben Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 1.565 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.948 mark ranked second in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.