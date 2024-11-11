PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 after a 24th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his last competition.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Griffin has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • Griffin last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 12-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Griffin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20233771-63-69-69-12
    10/27/2022365-64-66-72-17

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.263 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 34th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.328, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.62%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (53rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134296.3306.9
    Greens in Regulation %5668.62%74.69%
    Putts Per Round5328.7229.1
    Par Breakers7724.55%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance711.96%8.95%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • While Griffin has not won any of the 33 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
    • Currently, Griffin ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 1.565 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.210 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.948 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.1590.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3281.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.218-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6553.263

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

