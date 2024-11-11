Ben Crane betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ben Crane hits the links Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Crane has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- Crane missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Crane's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|MC
|70-72
|E
|10/27/2022
|49
|66-62-73-76
|-7
|10/28/2021
|67
|71-68-71-77
|+3
|10/31/2019
|18
|68-67-68-69
|-12
Crane's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Crane has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Crane hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Ben Crane has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Crane is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crane is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crane's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.9
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.54%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.67
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.09%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.95%
|10.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crane's best finishes
- Crane participated in 14 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Last season Crane's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 9-under and finished 58th.
- Crane placed 231st in the FedExCup standings with 13 points last season.
Crane's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crane's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-67-68
|-9
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crane as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.