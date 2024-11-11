Ben Crane betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five appearances, Crane has an average finish of 56th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

Off the tee, Ben Crane has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Crane is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.