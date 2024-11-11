Austin Cook betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Austin Cook placed 13th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Cook's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In 2023, Cook finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Cook's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|10/27/2022
|44
|68-67-67-74
|-8
|10/28/2021
|MC
|75-69
|+2
Cook's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Cook has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Austin Cook has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -6.653 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.3
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.45%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.22
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.97%
|15.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.45%
|17.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Although Cook has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 21.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.