Austin Cook betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Austin Cook placed 13th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Cook's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In 2023, Cook finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Cook's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20231368-66-68-66-16
    10/27/20224468-67-67-74-8
    10/28/2021MC75-69+2

    Cook's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Cook has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Austin Cook has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -6.653 in his past five tournaments.
    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.3296.3
    Greens in Regulation %-65.45%64.20%
    Putts Per Round-29.2230.3
    Par Breakers-19.97%15.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.45%17.90%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Although Cook has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 21.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.653

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.