Andrew Putnam betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Andrew Putnam placed 21st in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2020, shooting a 7-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Putnam has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently (in 2020), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 21st.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Putnam's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/20202169-73-67-68-7

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 3.917 in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.495 this season (168th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranks 180th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam sports a 0.207 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR, while he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (113th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180281.6281.6
    Greens in Regulation %4769.11%78.40%
    Putts Per Round7128.8530.3
    Par Breakers11323.48%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.22%11.42%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Putnam has 625 points, ranking him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Putnam produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 6.666. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.495-0.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2072.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2851.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3140.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3113.917

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.