Andrew Putnam betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished 10th in that event).

Putnam produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 6.666. In that event, he finished 19th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.