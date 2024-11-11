Andrew Novak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Novak produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420. He finished 24th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.151 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.125), which ranked sixth in the field.