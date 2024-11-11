Andrew Novak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Andrew Novak carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking for better results.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Novak has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Novak last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 11-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Novak's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|10/27/2022
|17
|68-68-70-66
|-12
|10/28/2021
|MC
|75-68
|+1
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of -2.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 1.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 105th, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.463. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.26%.
- On the greens, Novak has registered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.8
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.26%
|78.52%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.03
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.30%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.85%
|7.78%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
- Currently, Novak ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420. He finished 24th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.151 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.125), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.205
|1.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.463
|1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.162
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.006
|-2.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.824
|1.954
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.