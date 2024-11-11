PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Andrew Novak carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Novak has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Novak last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 11-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Novak's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20234567-70-67-69-11
    10/27/20221768-68-70-66-12
    10/28/2021MC75-68+1

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of -2.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 1.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 105th, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.463. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.26%.
    • On the greens, Novak has registered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105299.8305.5
    Greens in Regulation %1271.26%78.52%
    Putts Per Round9429.0330.2
    Par Breakers8324.30%21.85%
    Bogey Avoidance611.85%7.78%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
    • Currently, Novak ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420. He finished 24th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.151 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.125), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2051.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4631.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1620.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.006-2.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8241.954

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.