Alex Smalley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course after a 39th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his last competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Smalley finished 30th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Smalley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|10/27/2022
|11
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|10/28/2021
|12
|69-67-70-68
|-10
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 319.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -1.341 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.75%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, and his 29.66 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|308.1
|319.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.75%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.66
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.16%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.40%
|10.80%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has played 27 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
- Currently, Smalley sits 130th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 4.173 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 7.181. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.140 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.342
|2.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.069
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.206
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.463
|-1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.395
|1.089
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
