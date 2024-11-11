Alex Smalley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 4.173 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 7.181. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076. He missed the cut in that event.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.140 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.