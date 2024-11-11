PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course after a 39th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Smalley finished 30th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Smalley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20233068-69-69-65-13
    10/27/20221165-69-69-68-13
    10/28/20211269-67-70-68-10

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 319.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -1.341 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.75%.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, and his 29.66 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41308.1319.4
    Greens in Regulation %1970.75%76.54%
    Putts Per Round16229.6630.1
    Par Breakers5725.16%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.40%10.80%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has played 27 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
    • Currently, Smalley sits 130th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 4.173 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 7.181. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.140 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3422.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0690.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.206-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.463-1.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.3951.089

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.