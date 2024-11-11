Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after better results Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Tosti is playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 328.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -1.866 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of 0.210 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti has a -0.624 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.6
|328.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.30%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.51
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.35%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|18.72%
|14.29%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 42.3%.
- As of now, Tosti has compiled 267 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 1.204 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.539
|3.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.624
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.253
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.407
|-1.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.746
|0.210
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.