Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 1.204 mark ranked 30th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.