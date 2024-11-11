PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    In his most recent tournament, Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after better results Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Tosti is playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Alejandro Tosti has averaged 328.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti is averaging -1.866 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of 0.210 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti has a -0.624 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5316.6328.5
    Greens in Regulation %13965.30%70.24%
    Putts Per Round15129.5130.4
    Par Breakers1227.35%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance17818.72%14.29%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 42.3%.
    • As of now, Tosti has compiled 267 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 1.204 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5393.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.624-0.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.253-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.407-1.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.7460.210

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.