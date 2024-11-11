Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.556 (he finished 46th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234), which ranked 19th in the field.