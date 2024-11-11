Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium putts on the first green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart takes to the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Dumont de Chassart has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -3.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.381 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.421, while he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.16%.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has registered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.5
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.16%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.53
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.74%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|17.76%
|14.81%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has played 26 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 42.3%.
- With 130 points, Dumont de Chassart currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.556 (he finished 46th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.381
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.421
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.292
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.244
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.338
|-3.481
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.