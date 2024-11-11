Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.352 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.244). That ranked second in the field.