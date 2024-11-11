Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Nov. 14-17, Aaron Baddeley will look to improve upon his last performance in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In 2022, he shot 16-under and finished sixth at Port Royal Golf Course.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Baddeley has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 16-under.
- Baddeley last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing sixth with a score of 16-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Baddeley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|6
|65-64-68-71
|-16
|10/29/2020
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -1.819 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -5.713 in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.009 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 151st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.375, while he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.35%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.18 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|285.1
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.35%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.18
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|165
|21.23%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.27%
|11.51%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 22 tournaments).
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times (59.1%).
- As of now, Baddeley has compiled 175 points, which ranks him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.352 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.244). That ranked second in the field.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.009
|-3.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.375
|-1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.402
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.470
|-1.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.511
|-5.713
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.