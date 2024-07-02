Bud Cauley betting profile:
Bud Cauley shot 13-under and finished 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Cauley's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- Cauley finished 18th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2019).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Cauley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|18
|67-67-68-69
|-13
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.7
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.05%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.29
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.84%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.10%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.377
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the .
