6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile:

    Bud Cauley shot 13-under and finished 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Cauley at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Cauley's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the .
    • Cauley finished 18th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2019).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Cauley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/11/20191867-67-68-69-13

    Cauley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Bud Cauley has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cauley .

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.7300.2
    Greens in Regulation %-69.05%65.87%
    Putts Per Round-29.2929.1
    Par Breakers-19.84%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.10%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.377

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
