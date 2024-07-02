Bud Cauley betting profile:

In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 46th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

Bud Cauley has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.