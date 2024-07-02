Brice Garnett betting profile:
Brice Garnett starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the , Garnett has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- Garnett last played at the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Garnett's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|7/8/2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|7/11/2019
|37
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|7/12/2018
|MC
|72-71
|+1
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.5
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.14%
|51.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.17%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has participated in nine tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.243
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the .
