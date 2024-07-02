Brice Garnett betting profile:

Garnett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.

In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting.