PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett betting profile:

    Brice Garnett starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the , Garnett has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • Garnett last played at the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Garnett's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC68-76+2
    6/30/2022MC73-68-1
    7/8/2021MC71-68-3
    7/11/20193767-67-70-70-10
    7/12/2018MC72-71+1

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.5287.1
    Greens in Regulation %-70.14%51.19%
    Putts Per Round-29.3330.7
    Par Breakers-29.17%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.96%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has participated in nine tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.243

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.