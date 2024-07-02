Brendon Todd betting profile:

This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.497 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).