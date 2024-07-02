6H AGO
Brendon Todd betting profile:
1 Min Read
Brendon Todd placed second in the in 2023, shooting a 19-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
Latest odds for Todd at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the , Todd has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2023, Todd finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Todd's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|6/30/2022
|43
|71-65-71-69
|-8
|7/11/2019
|18
|66-71-67-67
|-13
|7/12/2018
|MC
|77-72
|+7
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Todd has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 279.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging -1.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Todd .
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.515 (160th) this season, while his average driving distance of 278.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.187.
- On the greens, Todd has registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|278.3
|279.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|62.43%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.41
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|167
|19.84%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.46%
|15.63%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- With 573 points, Todd currently sits 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.497 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.515
|-1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.187
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.307
|1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.173
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.222
|-1.783
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.