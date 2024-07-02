Brandt Snedeker betting profile:

This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535 (he missed the cut in that event).

Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 30th in the field at 1.245. In that tournament, he finished 48th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker posted his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.338, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.