6H AGO
Brandt Snedeker betting profile:
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker looks to show better in the 2024 than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
Latest odds for Snedeker at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over Snedeker's last two visits to the the , he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2023, Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Snedeker's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|6/30/2022
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Snedeker's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Snedeker has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 277.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -3.516 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Snedeker .
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.540 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 171st on TOUR with a mark of -0.950.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 20.22% of the time (165th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|281.0
|277.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|60.65%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.53
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.22%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|20.83%
|20.56%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has participated in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 23.5%.
- Currently, Snedeker has 16 points, ranking him 203rd in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 30th in the field at 1.245. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker posted his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.338, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.540
|-1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.950
|-2.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.146
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.293
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.929
|-3.516
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.