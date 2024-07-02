PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker betting profile:

    Brandt Snedeker looks to show better in the 2024 than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over Snedeker's last two visits to the John Deere Classic, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2023, Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Snedeker's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-70-1
    6/30/2022MC75-71+4

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Snedeker has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 277.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -3.516 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.540 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 171st on TOUR with a mark of -0.950.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 20.22% of the time (165th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168281.0277.5
    Greens in Regulation %16760.65%56.11%
    Putts Per Round15129.5329.1
    Par Breakers16520.22%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance17120.83%20.56%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker has participated in 17 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 23.5%.
    • Currently, Snedeker has 16 points, ranking him 203rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 30th in the field at 1.245. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker posted his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.338, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.540-1.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.950-2.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.1460.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.293-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.929-3.516

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

