Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

    Xander Schauffele hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a second-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the BMW Championship, Schauffele has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/2023871-65-67-68-9
    8/18/2022367-69-66-71-11
    8/26/20214967-68-75-71-7
    8/27/20202573-70-74-69+6
    8/15/20191967-68-70-72-11
    9/6/2018363-64-67-67-19

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 3.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schauffele is averaging 8.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.582, which ranks 11th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 36th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele sports a 0.812 average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 70.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.30, and he ranks second by breaking par 29.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36306.9308.7
    Greens in Regulation %1470.07%60.56%
    Putts Per Round2028.3028.5
    Par Breakers229.10%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance29.78%6.94%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also come away with eight finishes in the top-five and 14 finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 4057 points.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5820.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8123.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.224-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6173.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.2358.042

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship266-69-67-63-15980

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the BMW Championship.

