Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.