Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a second-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the BMW Championship, Schauffele has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|8/18/2022
|3
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|8/26/2021
|49
|67-68-75-71
|-7
|8/27/2020
|25
|73-70-74-69
|+6
|8/15/2019
|19
|67-68-70-72
|-11
|9/6/2018
|3
|63-64-67-67
|-19
Schauffele's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 3.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schauffele is averaging 8.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.582, which ranks 11th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 36th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele sports a 0.812 average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 70.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.30, and he ranks second by breaking par 29.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|306.9
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.07%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.30
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.10%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.78%
|6.94%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also come away with eight finishes in the top-five and 14 finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 4057 points.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.582
|0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.812
|3.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.224
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.617
|3.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.235
|8.042
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.