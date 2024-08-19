Adam Hadwin betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.