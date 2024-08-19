PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: BMW Championship

    In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Hadwin carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 BMW Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the BMW Championship, Hadwin has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Hadwin finished 44th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20234472-70-72-72+6
    8/18/20224469-70-72-72-1
    8/27/20204074-72-73-69+8
    8/15/20194367-68-71-76-6
    9/6/20181969-69-63-67-12

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadwin has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hadwin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 1.814 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 115th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a 0.024 mark (102nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115296.8300.3
    Greens in Regulation %13364.25%67.01%
    Putts Per Round3228.5129.2
    Par Breakers4925.28%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.10%15.28%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
    • As of now, Hadwin has compiled 1181 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0630.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.024-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.024-1.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1011.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2120.986

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.