Adam Hadwin betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Hadwin carded a 50th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 BMW Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last six trips to the BMW Championship, Hadwin has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- Hadwin finished 44th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|8/18/2022
|44
|69-70-72-72
|-1
|8/27/2020
|40
|74-72-73-69
|+8
|8/15/2019
|43
|67-68-71-76
|-6
|9/6/2018
|19
|69-69-63-67
|-12
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadwin has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hadwin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 1.814 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 115th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a 0.024 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.8
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|64.25%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.51
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|49
|25.28%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.10%
|15.28%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
- As of now, Hadwin has compiled 1181 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.063
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.024
|-1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.101
|1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.212
|0.986
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.