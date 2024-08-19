59M AGO
Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship. He placed 15th at the par-70 Castle Pines Golf Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Cantlay at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Cantlay has played the BMW Championship seven times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 12-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
- In 2023, Cantlay finished 15th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Cantlay's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|8/18/2022
|1
|68-68-65-69
|-14
|8/26/2021
|1
|66-63-66-66
|-33
|8/27/2020
|12
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|8/15/2019
|2
|66-67-68-65
|-22
|9/6/2018
|55
|71-65-70-71
|-3
Cantlay's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
- Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 2.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 5.911 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Cantlay .
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay has a 0.072 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 26.80% of the time (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|300.3
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|63.26%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.11
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|18
|26.80%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.72%
|12.35%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times (94.1%).
- Currently, Cantlay sits 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1780 points.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.141 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.184
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.072
|2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.204
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.317
|2.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.778
|5.911
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.