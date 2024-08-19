Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.141 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487. He finished fourth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).