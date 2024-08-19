PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship

    Patrick Cantlay seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship. He placed 15th at the par-70 Castle Pines Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Cantlay has played the BMW Championship seven times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 12-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
    • In 2023, Cantlay finished 15th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Cantlay's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20231568-68-71-67-6
    8/18/2022168-68-65-69-14
    8/26/2021166-63-66-66-33
    8/27/20201271-68-75-69+3
    8/15/2019266-67-68-65-22
    9/6/20185571-65-70-71-3

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
    • Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Patrick Cantlay has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 2.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 5.911 in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay has a 0.072 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 26.80% of the time (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81300.3302.7
    Greens in Regulation %15263.26%64.51%
    Putts Per Round1328.1127.9
    Par Breakers1826.80%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.72%12.35%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times (94.1%).
    • Currently, Cantlay sits 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1780 points.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.141 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1840.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0722.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2040.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3172.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7785.911

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-68-75-73+563
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1272-67-66-66-9237

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.