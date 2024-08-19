Max Greyserman betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.662 mark ranked best in the field.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.396 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.