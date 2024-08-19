Max Greyserman betting profile: BMW Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Greyserman carded a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 BMW Championship trying for a better finish.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Greyserman is playing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 320.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 3.524 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 7.226 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks ninth, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.061, while he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.61%.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd. He has broken par 26.24% of the time (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|312.2
|320.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|67.61%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.24%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.93%
|6.39%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 68.2%.
- As of now, Greyserman has accumulated 1041 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.662 mark ranked best in the field.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.396 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.187
|2.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.025
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.556
|3.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.779
|7.226
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.