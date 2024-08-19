Wyndham Clark betting profile: BMW Championship

Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in three of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.

Wyndham Clark has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clark is averaging 4.587 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.