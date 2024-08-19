1H AGO
Wyndham Clark betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark will appear in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a seventh-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Latest odds for Clark at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last three appearances at the BMW Championship, Clark has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Clark last played at the BMW Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 6-under.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Clark's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|8/18/2022
|64
|77-76-67-70
|+6
|8/15/2019
|31
|69-73-65-73
|-8
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in three of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 4.587 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 7.709 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Clark .
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.405 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranks seventh, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.171. Additionally, he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.81%.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|313.0
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.81%
|50.31%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.23
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.85%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.23%
|7.10%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Clark sits fifth in the FedExCup standings with 2154 points.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.405
|1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.171
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.079
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.528
|4.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.184
|7.709
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.