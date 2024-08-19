PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Will Zalatoris enters the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 coming off a 12th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Zalatoris missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the BMW Championship in 2022.
    • With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Zalatoris' recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/18/2022W/D70-69E

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 0.544 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 ranks 76th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris has a 0.240 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74301.7307.3
    Greens in Regulation %13164.27%67.13%
    Putts Per Round13329.3129.8
    Par Breakers15221.46%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.19%15.28%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 60%.
    • With 1019 points, Zalatoris currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.677), which ranked in the field.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1080.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2400.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.089-0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2800.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0210.544

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-65-67-70-9237

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.