Will Zalatoris betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.677), which ranked in the field.