1H AGO
Will Zalatoris betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Will Zalatoris enters the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 coming off a 12th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Zalatoris at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Zalatoris missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the BMW Championship in 2022.
- With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Zalatoris' recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|W/D
|70-69
|E
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 0.544 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Zalatoris .
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 ranks 76th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris has a 0.240 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|301.7
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|64.27%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.31
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.46%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.19%
|15.28%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 60%.
- With 1019 points, Zalatoris currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.677), which ranked in the field.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.108
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.240
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.089
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.280
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.021
|0.544
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.