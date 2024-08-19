Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland heads into the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a 17-under on the par-70 course at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Hovland has entered the BMW Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 7-under, and his average finish has been 23rd.
- Hovland won the BMW Championship in 2023, with a score of 17-under.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Hovland's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|8/18/2022
|35
|73-69-75-65
|-2
|8/26/2021
|17
|70-69-68-66
|-15
|8/27/2020
|40
|71-73-73-71
|+8
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Hovland has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging 3.352 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 5.376 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.639 this season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 68th, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland owns a 0.405 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages 28.49 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|302.0
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.46%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.49
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.19%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.97%
|12.65%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Hovland, who has 854 points, currently ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 5.483 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland delivered his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.948, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.785) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.639
|3.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.405
|1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.612
|-2.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|3.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.784
|5.376
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.