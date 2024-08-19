Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship

Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Hovland has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hovland is averaging 3.352 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.