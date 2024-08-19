Tony Finau betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Tony Finau hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the BMW Championship, Finau has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2023, Finau finished 37th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Finau's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|8/18/2022
|28
|77-68-67-68
|-4
|8/26/2021
|15
|67-72-70-63
|-16
|8/27/2020
|5
|70-71-73-65
|-1
|8/15/2019
|4
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|9/6/2018
|8
|68-64-67-65
|-16
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Finau is averaging 8.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.117 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.3 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks second on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.883. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.78%.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 121st on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 26.13% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|307.3
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.78%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.96
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.13%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.08%
|12.04%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Finau, who has 1635 points, currently sits 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073.
- Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.117
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.883
|4.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.363
|2.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.134
|1.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.228
|8.840
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|56-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.