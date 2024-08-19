PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: BMW Championship

    Tony Finau hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Finau at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the BMW Championship, Finau has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2023, Finau finished 37th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Finau's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20233774-68-69-71+2
    8/18/20222877-68-67-68-4
    8/26/20211567-72-70-63-16
    8/27/2020570-71-73-65-1
    8/15/2019467-66-68-69-18
    9/6/2018868-64-67-65-16

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Finau is averaging 8.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.117 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.3 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks second on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.883. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.78%.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 121st on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 26.13% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33307.3304.8
    Greens in Regulation %2968.78%69.75%
    Putts Per Round8328.9628.7
    Par Breakers3626.13%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.08%12.04%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Finau, who has 1635 points, currently sits 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073.
    • Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.465, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.117-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8834.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3632.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1341.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2288.840

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational456-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.