Tony Finau betting profile: BMW Championship

Finau has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.